For the first time in India, Tamil Nadu has recruited final year MBBS students for COVID duty

Chennai Corporation has announced the recruitment of 300 students as trainee medical officers. “A total of 135 students have come forward till Friday, and will take charge soon,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The roles of these students will primarily be tele-counseling and data entry, but they may also be tasked with hospital duty and training. They will be employed for a period of three months, for a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

In an orientation programme held at Ripon Buildings on Friday, Bedi told the students that they will work in two shifts–8 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm. “I urge you all to be mentally prepared for the COVID-19 duty. You are all doctors now,” he told them, pointing out that it was the first time a civic body had reached out to students for COVID-19 work.

About 150 students, along with their parents, attended the counselling sessions.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Dr Alby John, during the training session, said that the students will have to make calls to the patients in home quarantine and enquire about their SPO2 levels, medicine status and co-morbidities, among other medical matters.

He said that the student-doctors will be posted in the tele-counseling centers at each of the 15 zones and it would be their task to ensure that patients get beds in time. “You have to ensure the patient gets a bed. If O2 levels are less than 90, you should arrange ambulances and refer them to COVID-19 hospitals,” he told the students.

The students will also ensure that garbage collection and food distribution to positive patients happen regularly. “Sometimes, the field staff may not do their roles of collecting garbage and giving food. So, if a patient raises a complaint to you, pull the staff up and inform the authorities. Ensure the services reach the patient,” the Corporation Commissioner told the students.

The students were also taught about the basic symptoms of COVID-19 and were sensitised to methods to approach patients of Covid-19. They were asked not to ignore even small symptoms like mild fever. “As a doctor, a mild fever might be a small symptom for you but for a patient it is a huge one. So, do not ignore any symptoms they say and talk to them sensitively,” Dr. Alby John told the attending students.