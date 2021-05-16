Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan pens a note for his mother

Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a note about his mother, saying in the closing chapters of their book, he selfishly wants to be the one to take care of her.

On Sunday, Babil posted a picture of his mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram and wrote, “The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**** about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you.”

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with “Qala”, produced by Anushka Sharma. The film also stars actress Triptii Dimri.