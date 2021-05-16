Kerala Covid updates: 29,704 new cases registered in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 29,704 people in the state today. According to reports, Covid continues to spread in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.

Today, 218 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 27,451 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 1951 is not clear. Malappuram 4277, Ernakulam 3100, Palakkad 1694, Thrissur 3041, Thiruvananthapuram 2640, Kollam 2403, Kozhikode 2345, Kottayam 1751, Alappuzha 1758, Kannur 1566, Idukki 1005, Pathanamthitta 756, Wayanad 573 and Kasaragod 542 were affected by the disease.

It has been confirmed today that 89 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 6428. The disease affected 84 health workers. Kannur 16, Thiruvananthapuram 11, Ernakulam, Thrissur 10 each, Palakkad 9, Kollam, Kasaragod 8 each, Wayanad 6, Pathanamthitta 4, Kottayam and Idukki 1 each.

During the last 24 hours, 1,15,982 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 25.61. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,79,28,337 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.