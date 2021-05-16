Lack of competitions before the Olympics but not so much for PV Sindhu

South Korean coach Park Tae Sang was creating match-like situations during the training sessions to help PV Sindhu to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Notably, BWF had cancelled the last 3 qualifier events ahead of the Olympics because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation has been forced to cancel the remaining three Olympic qualifiers in India, Malaysia and Singapore. These were to be the last set of events before the Tokyo Games in July-August.

Sindhu doesn’t train with the rest of the Indian Olympic-bound team. She has been training at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Telangana and does her fitness training at Suchitra academy.The 25-year-old endorsed BWF’s decision to cancel the events, saying while it is sad that competitions could not take place but but life is more important than sports.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, also expressed that it will be a tough task for organizers and athletes to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in a showpiece event like the Olympics and everyone has to brace up for the challenge.There was a lot of chaos in some of the international badminton events early this year when a few false positives forced some of the top players, including Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth, to withdraw.

Sindhu hoped that such instances do not happen during the Olympics. Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open in March after returning to action following a long break,is now improving as a player.