Lockdown imposed in Delhi extended

New Delhi: Delhi government has extended the lockdown imposed in the national capital for one more week. This was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This would be the fifth week of the lockdown imposed on New Delhi.

“We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi. We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline. We don’t want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi”, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi recorded 6,430 new Covid-19 cases and 337 more fatalities on Saturday. The positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent.