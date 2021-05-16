New cruise line from Israel to Greece and Cyprus canceled by Royal Caribbean

The sailings out of Haifa port would have been the first for Royal Caribbean’s new ship ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ and were intended to exploit a travel corridor being set up among Israel, Greece and Cyprus travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 but is now cancelled due to the unrest Cruise operator.

Royal Caribbean is cancelling a new line that had been scheduled to run from Israel to Greece and Cyprus from next month, citing regional security concerns.Due to the unrest in Israel and region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required,the company on Saturday in what appeared to be a reference to fighting over Gaza and tensions on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

The ship will spend its inaugural season in Florida, and added it remains hopeful to return to this popular destination (Israel) with its ships in the future”.

Among the most notable newcomers will be Mardi Gras, the biggest ship ever for Carnival Cruise Line. Originally due to debut this year, it’s now scheduled to begin sailing in April.

There also will be major new ships coming from Royal Caribbean, Holland America, MSC Cruises and start-up line Virgin Voyages.

The precise dates when some of these ships will begin sailing still is up in the air. It’ll depend, in part, on when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clears cruise ships to begin sailing again in U.S. waters. But, in all cases, these vessels already are available for booking.