New study reveals about chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination

New Delhi: A new study has revealed about the chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination . The study carried out by Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has revealed about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. The hospital has carried out an observational study of healthcare workers to evaluate the frequency of ‘Break Through Infection’ (infections after the vaccination) of COVID-19.

As per the study, the Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the viral infection. The chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination is just 0.06%. And 97.38% of those vaccinated were protected from the COVID-19 infection.

“India has witnessed a huge increase in cases in the second wave of COVID-19 recently, amidst the vaccination drive that is in progress. There have been reports of infections after the vaccination, which are also known as Breakthrough Infections. These infections may occur after partial and full vaccination in some individuals”, said Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director of Apollo Hospitals Group.

“The studies indicated that COVID-19 vaccination does not provide 100 per cent immunity. Even after full immunization it protects against serious manifestations. Our study demonstrated that 97.38 per cent of those vaccinated were protected from an infection and hospitalisation rate was only 0.06 per cent. The results of the study show that break-through infections occur only in a small percentage and these are primarily minor infections that do not lead to severe disease. There were no ICU admissions or death. Our study makes the case for vaccination stronger”, added he.