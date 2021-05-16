Petrol, diesel prices in the state rise again

Kochi: The price of petrol and diesel has increased even today. Petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise. With this, today’s petrol price in Kochi is 92 rupees 68 paise per litre and diesel 87 rupees 71 paise per litre.

Today’s the ninth consecutive day of this month. The central government has blamed rising crude oil prices in the international market for the rise in petrol and diesel prices. In Mumbai, the country’s industrial city, petrol costs Rs 98.65 paise. The fuel price hike, which was put on hold following the elections in various states, has resumed after the elections.