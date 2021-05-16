This 186 GB Photograph of Moon is captured by a 16 year old

The image of the moon was captured by one Prathamesh Jaju — a 16-year-old teenager from Pune, Maharashtra. The image is a result of 55,000 images comprising data of over 186 gigabytes.

Jaju in the comments explained how he managed to capture this beautiful image, “This is my most detailed and clearest shot and my best work of the third quarter Mineral Moon. I captured around 50,000+ images over 186 GigaBytes of Data which almost killed my laptop with the processing.”

He added, “I first captured them by capturing multiple videos on different small areas of the Moon. Each video contains around 2000 frames, first, we stabilize them, then we merge and stack each video into one image. So I took around 38 videos. Now we have 38 images. We sharpen each one of them manually and then stitch them together in Photoshop like a big mosaic. Once the mosaic is done, some more adjustments are made and some final touch-ups and boom!”

For capturing this image he made use of Celestron 5 Cassegrain OTA (telescope), a ZWO ASI120MC-S super-speed USB camera, SkyWatcher EQ3-2 tripod/mount, GSO 2X BARLOW lens. In software, he used Sharpcap for capturing the image, stabilised and debaytered in PIPP, stacked in AutoStakkert, Sharpened in Registax and IMPPG, Stitched and Post-processed in Adobe Photoshop. Local Adjustments made in Lightroom and Snapseed.