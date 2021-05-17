CBI arrests two state ministers in bribery case: CM in CBI Office

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 4 people including two ministers, a ruling party MLA and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal on Monday. CBI has arrested the senior leaders in a bribery case in connection with the Narada sting case. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her party leaders has reached the CBI office.

CBI has arrested West Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and Former Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chatterjee.

West Bengal: Minister Firhad Hakim arrives at the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam. pic.twitter.com/tcyVDdIeUT — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has granted permission to carry out enquiry against the four. CBI will submit charge sheet on today.

Narada sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014. In the sting operation, MC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.