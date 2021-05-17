‘Chief Minister is threatening law enforcing agencies’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiya criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making hindrance to CBI team in the state. Mamata Banerjee on Monday has rushed to CBI office in Kolkata as the agency arrested 4 TMC leaders including 2 ministers.

” CM of West Bengal @MamataOfficial who is under oath to maintain law and order in the state is sadly indulging in threatening law enforcing agencies and creating hurdles for the CBI. This is very unfortunate for the people of Bengal #NizamPalace”, tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya.

https://twitter.com/KailashOnline/status/1394210473390706689?s=20

CBI has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada sting case. Mamata Banerjee and TMC workers held dharna before the CBI office till 5 pm.