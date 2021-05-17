Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up again

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- Gold and Silver- has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.7% to Rs.48,003 per 10 gram. Silver futures mounted 1.2% to Rs.71,940 per kg. On Friday, gold had surged 0.5% while silver had surged 0.9%.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has edged higher and reached at Rs. 36,120, higher by Rs.200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4515 up by Rs.25. On Friday gold was priced at Rs. 35,920. This is the highest rate recorded in May. Gold prices had gone lowest price of Rs. 35,040 on May 2. On May, the price of gold has surged by Rs.1080 for 8 gram.

In the international market the price of spot gold has touched a 3-month high. Spot gold is trading at US dollar 1852.39 per ounce, higher by 0.6%.