Covid-19 Update: 1229 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1229 new coronavirus cases along with 1217 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 547,411 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 527,519 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1633. At present there are 18,259 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 141,947 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 47 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced updated precautionary measures for events and activities, effective from May 17, 2021. According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for an extendable trial period of one month, starting May 17.