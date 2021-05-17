Covid-19 Update: 719 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 302 new coronavirus cases along with 719 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 210 contacts of active cases and 92 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally mounted to 213,485. The total recoveries surged to 207,796. The death toll is at 532. At present there are 5157 active cases in Qatar.

There are 9 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 339. 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 196 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

15,382 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3086 people were tested for the first time. Till now 197,3886 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

37,879 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,073,354.