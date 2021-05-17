Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improved to 96.5% in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate has reached at 96.5% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate remain firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 886 new coronavirus cases along with 1127 new recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 281, followed by Makkah with 250, the Eastern Province with 97, Madinah recorded 63 and Asir confirmed 51 cases.

The overall infection tally has reached at 433,980. The total recoveries stands at 418,914. The death toll is at 7174. At present there are 7892 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1377 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.