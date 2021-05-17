Covid-19 Updates: Andhra Pradesh govt on Monday extended the curfew; read more

The Andhra Pradesh govt on Monday extended the curfew till May end, announced Chief Minister’s Office. A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that curfew should be imposed for at least four weeks so as to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The CM directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent an increase in number of coronavirus cases in the rural areas of the state.

Notably, a partial curfew from 12 PM to 6 AM was imposed in Andhra Pradesh on May 3 for two weeks to curb coronavirus.

The shops and business establishments were kept open from 6 am to 12 noon with Section 144 in force. Except for emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments are not allowed to operate after 12 noon.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will provide financial aid to the children whose parents have died due to COVID-19. He directed the authorities to take necessary actions so as to provide financial assistance to them. He said that certain amount should be deposited in the name of such children and they can live with the interest obtained on the amount.