Covid-19 Updates: National Capital records 6,456 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi: According to a Delhi government health bulletin, the state recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 percent, the lowest since April 11. With this, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 13,93,867, and the death toll to 21,506. This is the third following day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases. However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 62,059, conducted on Saturday.

A total of 9,706 people recovered from Covid-19 in a day. Over 13.09 lakh people have recovered so far. There are 62,783 active cases and 39,211 of them are in home isolation.

The Covid-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily over the past few days.