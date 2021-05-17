“Cow urine is a life-saver, it cures lung infection from Covid “: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that cow urine will protect from Covid-19. The controversial BJP leader also claimed that she drinks cow urine every day and it has protected her from the coronavirus.

“If we have desi gau mutra (urine from an indigenous cow) every day, then it cures lung infection from Covid. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don’t have have to take any medicine against corona and I don’t have corona,” said the BJP MP in BJP meeting.

Earlier, Pragya Singh Thakur has claimed that a mix she made from cow urine and other cow products that she used had cured her cancer.

The Indian Medical Association has earlier informed that using cow urine and cow dung will cause major health issues and these products will not protect or cure coronavirus infection