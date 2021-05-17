FIR registered against Jammu school principal after teacher dies of Covid-19

Jammu: A case has been registered against a school management in Jammu following the death of a teacher due to Covid. The case is against the school for violating the Covid Government guidelines in the lockdown.

Gandhinagar police have registered a case against Sister Hema, Principal of St Mary’s Presentation Convent Secondary School, and Sister Lima, Vice-Principal of the school.

Neelu Varinder, a music teacher at the school, died on May 9 due to Covid-19. It was alleged that the teacher falls ill after the school operated in violation of Covid norms in the lockdown. The complaint state that the teachers were called to the school to take online classes for children.

The case was registered against the school after a magisterial inquiry, under the FIR No. 154/2021 u/s 188/269/270/506 IPC,3 Epidemic diseases act 1897, and 51 disaster management Act 2005.