Former US State secretary Mike Pompeo reveals the ‘origin of Coronavirus’

New York: Former Secretary of State in US, Mike Pompeo has revealed the ‘origin of Coronavirus’. The former US statesman accused that the coronavirus originated form Chinese labs. Pompeo claimed that there are enormous evidences for this.

The US leader also said that the Chinese Communist Party has covered up the origins of coronavirus.

“We worked to get every bit of evidence that we could, we tried to deliver this to the CDC, tried to work with the Chinese. They covered it up terribly,” Pompeo said in an interivew given to Fox News. ” The risk that something like this happens again from that laboratory or another Chinese laboratory is very real. China are operating and conducting activities that are inconsistent with their capacity to secure those facilities. And the risk of bioweapons and bioterror emanating from this region is very real”, said Pompeo.

“That evidence continues to accumulate despite of the fact that the Chinese Communist Party will not permit anyone to get any access to the laboratory, to the original materials, to the doctors that were working there. The list of the coverup efforts is staggering”, he added.

“The combination of the circumstantial evidence that we have combined with the intense effort to deny us information about that lab suggests to be strongly that this where it originated…There is increasing evidence that the Chinese Communist Party acted at least with reckless negligence and perhaps even worse”, Pompeo accused.