Kerala Covid updates: Coronavirus cases in the state decreases

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 was confirmed for 21402 people in the state today. According to reports, Covid continues to spread in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts. A record 99,651 cases have been reported in the state. The triple lockdown continues in four districts of the state.

86,505 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 24.74. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,80,14,842 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 2941, Thiruvananthapuram 2364, Ernakulam 2315, Thrissur 2045, Kollam 1946, Palakkad 1871, Alappuzha 1679, Kannur 1641, Kozhikode 1492, Kottayam 1349, Kasaragod 597, Pathanamthitta 490, Idukki 461 and Wayanad 211.