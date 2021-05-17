Odisha sent over 14,000 MT oxygen to 13 states in last 24 days

In the last 24 days, Odisha has dispatched more than fourteen thousand metric tons of medical oxygen to different parts of the country. Under the supervision of Odisha Police, a total of 777 tankers and containers carrying medical oxygen have been sent to as many as 13 states facing oxygen scarcity for COVID-19 patients.

The states which have received medical oxygen from Odisha include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi.

The official statement stated that the Steel City of Rourkela has dispatched a high of about 5700 Metric tons of oxygen in 297 tankers so far. Dhenkanal sends 211 tankers with 3366.7 MT, 198 from Jajpur with 4047.037 MT, and 71 tankers from Angul with 1157.422 MT.

A total of 236 tankers with 4642.129 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 204 tankers with 3464.269 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 22 tankers filled with 408.087 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana has received 113 tankers filled with 2121.722 MT of oxygen. 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 399.282 MT of oxygen-filled in 26 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh, said in the statement.

The statement further added, as many as 47 tankers have carried around 921.851 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 58 tankers with 1025.48 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, six with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, three with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar and two with 39.42 MT of medical oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 24 days.