Set up separate wards, medical teams for Mucormycosis: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra: On Saturday, while addressing media in Jalna, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope directed authorities to create a separate ward in government and private medical college hospitals to treat mucormycosis patients as the cases of mucormycosis is rising in the state. Tope, also said that an independent team of experts and nurses should be formed to treat these patients.

He said the infection, also called black fungus, was a new challenge for the health department in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and added that patients with this disease need an ear, nose, throat (ENT) specialist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, plastic surgeon. He said government hospitals and medical college hospitals have some experts, and therefore a separate ward should be set up there. “Not every place will have so many experts under one roof. Therefore, treatment is being provided in large hospitals. And the disease can be treated in certain large hospitals participating in Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana,” Minister said.

“A separate team of doctors would be appointed as well. We have received 5,000 injections to treat Mucormycosis and they are being distributed. More injections are being procured by the state government from Haffkine Institute,” Tope added.