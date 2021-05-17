Setback to Indian Expats’: Emirates Airlines announces cancellation of flights

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines on Monday has announced cancellation of flights. Emirates Airlines has announced that it had cancelled flights to Mumbai.

Emirates Airlines has cancelled flights to Mumbai from Dubai on May 16 and 17. The air carrier may also cancels the flights on May 18. The decision was taken due to cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Full list of cancelled flights:

>> EK 501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 17 May

>> EK504 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on 17 May

>> EK505 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 17 May

>> EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM) on 17 May

>> EK501 from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) on 18 May