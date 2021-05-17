Special Investigation Team arrests 6 people in sacrilege case

Chandigarh: The arrests by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) came in between the demand by several ruling Congress leaders for early action in the defilement of the Guru Granth Sahib and following police firing incidents in Faridkot.

The SIT is led by the Inspector General of Police S P S Parmar.

Rajinder Singh Sohal, Assistant Inspector General, who is a member of the SIT, affirmed the arrest of the six persons, identified as Sukhjinder Singh, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Nishan Singh and Pardeep Kumar.

On Monday, they will be produced in a Faridkot Court.

They had been charged in connection with three sacrilege incidents that had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

The CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in February this year, had handed over the documents and files related to the 2015 incidents to the Punjab Police SIT.

The former SAD-BJP government had given over the three cases — theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara; putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala; and torn pages of the holy book found at Bargari–to the CBI for inquiry.

In September 2018, the Punjab government had handed over the probe to an SIT of the state police after the state Assembly passed a declaration withdrawing permission to the CBI to examine these cases, noting a lack of progress in the investigation.