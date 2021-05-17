‘The least I can do’ Taapsee Pannu on helping people with Covid-19 resources

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been among the many Bollywood celebrities who are amplifying their fans and followers’ requests for resources amid the coronavirus pandemic, on social media. Now, she has spoken about why she feels inspired to do it.

Taapsee believes that as she was an outsider in Bollywood, it was the audience who accepted her and made her successful. Therefore, it is her duty to help them in their time of need.

As a public figure, all she can do is, donate to the cause and help people in need connect with people who have resources. she find this is a basic responsibility of a celebrity who the audience believes is their hero because of the characters and films they do on screen.

Taapsee has made contributions to Mission Oxygen, Khalsa Aid, and Hemkunt Foundation for critical medical supplies. She also often posts fans’ requests for medicines and oxygen on Twitter.Recently, she also offered to donate her platelets to an elderly woman.

Tillotama Shome wrote on twitter that she is aware of how hard working is Tapsee Pannu. Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Shabash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about various ways one can maintain their immunity. She also said that maintaining social distance can help fight many other problems and not just Covid-19.