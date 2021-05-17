Vidya Balan’s Sherni to release on Amazon Prime next month

Following the success of Shakuntala Devi, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video were excited to present Sherni, another Vidya Balan starrer to customers in India and around the world. The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes,” according to Subramaniam in a statement.

Actor Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming platform announced on Monday.Directed by the Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will feature Vidya Balan as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The Amazon original movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.The trio is reuniting for the second time after their 2020 critically-acclaimed film Shakuntala Devi, starring Balan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India expressed that they are thrilled to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, who are powerhouses of fresh and engaging content.

Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO – Abundantia Entertainment also accompanied and conveyed the film one of the most special and important stories that his company had worked on.The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.