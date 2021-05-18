Constable carries an old woman in arms to Vaccination Centre

Photos of a Police constable in Delhi carrying an elderly woman in his arms have gone viral. The constable was helping her get the vaccine.

The name of the Delhi constable is Kuldeep Singh and the elderly woman he helped out is Shaila D Souza. As per reports, Kuldeep not only assisted her in reaching the vaccination centre but also helped her with the registration process.

In the photos, the constable can be seen carrying the PPE kit-clad elderly woman in his arms to a vaccination centre and then carrying her up the stairs of the building. The elderly woman has not been able to walk for the last two years.

Talking about the matter, Kuldeep Singh said, “She is a senior citizen of my beat area. I often visit her to keep a check on her well-being. She expressed her desire of getting the COVID vaccination. I spoke to my SHO and he helped her with registration and vaccination. She couldn’t walk for the past two years and the stretcher or wheelchair could not go upstairs to the vaccination centre. So I had to carry her from the second floor, took her to the hospital, got her vaccinated and dropped her back home.”

The constable believes that staying away from home has brought out this quality in him. “We stay away from our homes. We see our family in people who are in distress,” said Singh.

Ever since the photos were shared, netizens have been showering praises on the cop for his noble gesture.