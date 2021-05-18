Covid-19 Updates: Kerala reported 31,337 fresh Covid cases

Kochi: According to the health bulletin, Kerala on Tuesday reported 31,337 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 21,70,651 and 97 more people succumbed to the deadly virus which brings the death toll rose to 6,612.

Currently, the active cases in the State stand at 3,47,626. People who tested positive today included 109 health workers.

As many as 45,926 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 18,46,105.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 4,320 cases, the highest. Ernakulam accounted for 3,517 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 3,355, Kollam 3,323, Palakkad 3,105, Kozhikode 2474, Alappuzha 2353, Thrissur 2312, Kottayam 1855, Kannur 1374, Pathanamthitta 1149, Idukki 830, Kasaragod 739, and Wayanad 631.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,553 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.29 percent. So far, 1,81,49,395 samples have been tested.