Darwin’s Arch, the famous rock formation off the Galapagos Islands collapses

Darwin’s Arch, the famous rock formation off the Galapagos Islands has collapsed. The Ecuadoran Ministry of Environment had announced on Monday, 17 May that the famous Darwin’s Arch collapsed due to “natural erosion.”

“The collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometre from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported,” the ministry said. According to the ministry the collapse of the famous structure was a “consequence of natural erosion.”

The image in the tweet shows that only the two supporting columns of the Arch are remaining. The collapsed part is also seen in between the columns.

Informamos que hoy 17 de mayo, se reportó el colapso del Arco de Darwin, el atractivo puente natural ubicado a menos de un kilómetro de la isla principal Darwin, la más norte del archipiélago de #Galápagos. Este suceso sería consecuencia de la erosión natural. ?Héctor Barrera pic.twitter.com/lBZJWNbgHg — Ministerio del Ambiente y Agua de Ecuador (@Ambiente_Ec) May 17, 2021

The natural rock formation, which is found in the northern part of the archipelago, is named after the English biologist Charles Darwin. The waters around the arch are considered a top diving location.

The Galápagos Islands, a group of 21 islands, is a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. It is a province of Ecuador and is situated about 1,000km off Ecuador’s coast.

It is a popular wildlife-viewing destination. Its isolated terrain is home to a diversity of plant and animal species. Many of the species are considered endemic. Its unusual animal life includes the land iguana, the giant tortoise, flightless cormorants, huge cacti, endemic trees, and the many different subspecies of mockingbirds and finches.

It is said that Charles Darwin’s study of finches on the islands had inspired his theory of evolution. Charles Darwin visited the Galápagos Islands in 1835.

As it is located at the confluence of three ocean currents, the Galápagos are considered a ‘melting pot’ of marine species. The islands and the surrounding marine reserve have been called a unique ‘living museum and showcase of evolution’ and it has found a place in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.