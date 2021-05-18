Happy proud happy: Friends star Lisa Kudrow on son’s graduation

On Monday, Lisa Kudrow shared a photo of herself with her son Julian in a graduation gown as he graduated from the University of Southern California.

On Instagram, along with the photo, she wrote, “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls.”

Plenty of Kudrow’s friends chimed in on the comments section. Maria Shriver wrote, “??? I get it it’s going to be ok ??.” Lisa Rinna commented, “Congrats!!!!! Ahhhhhh ??”

The Friends audience could not forget Phoebe Buffay of the show. Kudrow is best known for portraying the role of Phoebe Buffay in the popular classic sitcom Friends. She will be soon seen in the upcoming reunion episode about the show streaming on HBO Max on May 27. Julian is the only child of Kudrow and her husband, Michel Stern. The former “Friends” star was pregnant with Julian while filming the show when she acted as a surrogate mother for her brother Frank and his wife Alice during the fourth and fifth seasons. She opened up to People in 2018 about how sweet her castmates were on set while they filmed, even involving Julian in some of their pre-show rituals.