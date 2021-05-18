“Indian Army on high alert in Ladakh” ; China resumes boundary training

In a notable development, the Chinese Army troops have been stretched densely near the Ladakh front in their practice regions from where they had transgressed into Indian areas last year.“The Chinese forces are back to their traditional training areas for an exercise near Eastern Ladakh,” top sources told. The Chinese armies are there in great numbers operating activities at various positions in their base regions from where they can reach the Indian front in a matter of few hours, they said.

The Indian army has also extended their deployment in the region as they are holding a close watch on the Chinese exercises in the adjacent sectors, the sources said. The Chinese are also building infrastructure in their bottom areas, which are about 75-100 km from Indian forward positions at some positions. The two nations are in a stand-off position since April-May last year and are having conflict points in the border region, which require to be fixed for ensuring a peaceful resolution of the continuing situation.

The experts said the current reports propose that the number of fighter aircraft at the Hotan and Kashgar airfields have been decreased, but the numbers keep varying from time to time there, they said. Even though the two nations have disengaged from the Pangong lake area, the deployments by both parties remain to survive. Even while the talks, the Chinese side displayed hesitation in disengaging from the remaining resistance points at Gogra Heights, Hot Springs, Depsang plains, and CNN Junction near Demchok.

Read more; “More than 300 journalists die of covid in the country”; Shocking reports revealed

India has also made it obvious that it would examine de-escalation only if there is disengagement by the Chinese from the conflict points. The Indian Army and other security forces have also begun returning to the summer deployments in the Ladakh sector and other mountain ranges along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian and Chinese armies both have many troops stationed at the border since last year. The deployment of dispositions and troops in the Sugar sector, Central sector, and the north-eastern borders have also been strengthened.