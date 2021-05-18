Money Heist’s Tokyo shares BTS pics, says ‘end has come’

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó has shared a few BTS pictures from the show to mark its end of filming of the fifth season. The show will conclude with its upcoming part. Corbero? expressed her emotions as she shared Money Heist season 5 BTS pictures.

Along with the photos of Úrsula, who plays the role of Silene Oliveira (Tokyo) in Money Heist, with other cast members. The actress wrote in Spanish. Its English translation reads, “End of a stage. F**k what a trip. I’m going to miss my friends a lot. Thank you all so much, I hope the fifth is at the level you deserve, what you have given us is great ? Jarana forever ? #LaCasaDePapel. The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard. Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve ? Jarana forever ? #MoneyHeist.”

Corbero?’s photos with Money Heist season 5 cast caught much attention. Many left heart eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some even wrote that they will miss the team and the series.

Previously she has posted a pic in her character of Tokyo, in which she could be seen holding a gun while in battle gear. She assured that the audience will “freak out” with Money Heist 5.

The season 5 of Money Heist will be 10-episode long. Netflix had recently confirmed, it will release in the last quarter of 2021.