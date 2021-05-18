Murder Case: Delhi Police Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward for info on two-time Olympic medalist.

Around two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection the murder and police had earlier issued a look-out-circular (LoC) against him. Sushil Kumar has been on the run since May 4 when the FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder), abduction (365), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Model Town police station.

On May 4, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. However, wrestler Sushil on May 5 had denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had said, “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all named Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab him. We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium.”

Wrestler Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.