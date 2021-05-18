So proud of you: Kamala Harris on stepdaughter Ella’s Graduation

US vice president Kamala Harris recently penned down a note to wish her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on her graduation. On Instagram, along with a lovely photo of both, the vice president wrote: “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”

Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff also posted a note with a photo and expressed his pride on the occasion. Douglas wrote, “My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future. And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!”

Ella’s mom, Kerstin Emhoff, wrote”Our baby girl Ella. Now a Parson’s School graduate! So proud. ???.”

Ella Emhoff first came into the limelight when she appeared at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration earlier this year. Soon after, she was signed by IMG Models and appeared on her first magazine cover, exhibiting her love for knitwear.