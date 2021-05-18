With Schools closed for nearly 6 months, Tripura State Government has taken a novel approach facilitating virtual learning and online education among the students. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched a 24×7 education channel, which will offer lessons to school students, in line with the NCERT syllabus, and help them “make up for the lost learning time” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tripura State Government's launch of 24×7 Educational Channel is the first such novel initiative, which has been launched to assist students continue their academics from home. The channel will ensure that students do not miss out on their lessons for an extended period of time.

They have attach maximum importance to education and have taken multiple steps, after government of Tripura came to power three-and-a-half-years ago, to provide quality education to the students. The channel was introduced to engage the students in the process of learning, notwithstanding the restrictions that came with the pandemic.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath, on his part announced that his department launched an innovative scheme “Notun Disha” (new direction) which is aimed at assessing and boosting the academic prowess of elementary school students, but the pandemic has brought everything to a halt.

Now with launch of this educational channel, students would be provided both recorded programmes as well as live sessions from June onwards to students from over 4500 schools. “Last year, out government had reached out to almost 90 per cent of all school students with lessons imparted over cable channels and mobile phones