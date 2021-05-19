Covid-19 Update: 1348 new coronavirus reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1348 new coronavirus cases along with 1316 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 550,029 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 530,085 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1639.

249,847 additional Covid-19 tests were conductd in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 47.5 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Although Covid cases are now declining in the UAE, a top health official on Tuesday reminded residents to stay healthy. “We recommend regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low, and we stress the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19,” Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said during a Press briefing on Tuesday.