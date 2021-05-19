Covid-19 Update: Amazon donates US dollar 5 million medical equipment to India

USA: International digital streaming platform, Amazon has extended its helping hands to India to fight Covid-19 pandemic. Amazon has announced that it will provide medical equipment worth US dollar 5 million.

Amazon has provided 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1,238 BiPAP machines and 60 ventilators to India to fight the second wave of coronavirus infection. . The medical equipment will be distributed to Amazon’s on-the-ground community partners such as the American India Foundation, ACT Grants and Swasth, who will distribute to verified hospitals and non-profit organisations across the country to ensure it reaches communities where it is needed the most.

Also Read: Mollywood celebrities criticizes and questions CPM’s decision

Early, this month, Amazon India announced that it is working with global sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in the country. In April, the company announced that they are importing and donating 100 ventilator units.