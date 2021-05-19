Delhi CM doesn’t speak for India: S Jaishankar as Singapore objects Kejriwal’s new variant claim

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not speak for India as the Singapore government on Wednesday conveyed to the Indian High Commissioner its strong objection to the latter’s comments about a “Singapore variant” of Covid-19.

Following the tweet by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informing that Singapore summoned an Indian envoy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed India’s bilateral relationship with Singapore and said that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

Jaishankar wrote, “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship.

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

He added, “However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify – Delhi CM does not speak for India.”

Arindam Bagchi’s tweet reads, “Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM’s tweet on “Singapore variant”. High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy”.

On Tuesday Kejriwal had called for canceling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying a strain of coronavirus found in that country could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi, “The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis.”

Reacting to the claim, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no “Singapore variant”.