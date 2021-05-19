Did yoga, chanted Om: Kangana Ranaut shares her journey of battling Covid

Actress Kangana Ranaut tested negative for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram stories and updated her fans. The actress even mentioned that she has been asked not to share her COVID journey. And now she has shared a video on Instagram where she is seen speaking about how she battled Coronavirus.

In the video, the actress is speaking about the dos and don’ts when tested positive. She said, “It is an internal fight against the virus. And we have to focus on our inner self more. I had lost the sense of taste and smell but homemade kaadha, gargles, and steam helped me a lot. I also did a lot of yoga and also chanted OM.” She also added, “Fighting Covid. I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps.”

The actress even asked her fans to keep a positive attitude as it will help them more in fighting the virus and urges them to follow all the precautions to ensure the safety of everyone at their home.