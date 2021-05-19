DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

 Dubai Duty Free raffle: Expats win 1 million US dollar

May 19, 2021, 06:36 pm IST

Dubai:  Two expats had won 1 million US dollar at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.  A Pakistani and a Belgian national has won the prize money. The draw of  Dubai Duty Free raffle was  conduced at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Also Read: UAE issues new advisory for smartphone users

Waseem Ramzan, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia, won US dollar 1 million in Series 358 with ticket number 4848. He purchased the ticket online on April 14. Belgian national named Gert Maria Kloeck  based in Dubai, won US dollar 1 million in Series 359 with ticket number 2036. He purchased it  online on May 12. He is the  first Belgian national to win US dollar 1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
May 19, 2021, 06:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button