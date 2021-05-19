“Fake job offers” ; 300 nurses from India stranded in UAE

Approximately 300 nurses from Kerala, who landed in Dubai on visit visas on the guise of serving in vaccination centers, are stranded in Emirates throughout the UAE. Several abandoned nurses and social staff supporting them stated that at least 300 such nurses are stuck within the UAE after job agents in Kerala lured them with extravagant salaries and many job perks.

Whereas many nurses are finding jobs after approaching medical establishments and hospitals, many are defined as they’ve taken huge loans from banks again continuing to make the journey to the UAE. After staying in dorms in Deira, scamsters moved many to Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. Khaleej times attempted to get in out to brokers using numbers provided by the nurses, although, all have been telephone numbers have been both switched off or unreachable. To support stranded nurses, the Consulate Common of India in Dubai told Khaleej Instances that Embassy and the Consulate are in touch with various group associations based chiefly within the UAE to set and continue support to any Indian nationwide who nears their particular appeal. “Up to now, the Consulate has not obtained any requests to repatriate Indian nurses,” acknowledged a press release from the mission.

The nurses Khaleej Instances reached out to noticed that they had paid approximately Dh 12,000 to brokers in Kerala. Whereas many are frantically looking for jobs in hospitals within the UAE, two nurses have sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan looking for justice. Reena Rajan, a nurse from Pattazhi within the Kollam district, stated, “I arrived in Dubai months in the past. I’ve been working in personal hospitals in Kollam for 9 years. When this chance arose, I give up my job and signed a contract with an Ernakulam-based company known as Taking Off and paid them INR 235,000.” Married with a three-year-old son who’s being cared for by his father again for dwelling, Reena doesn’t want to revert to India empty-handed.



“I used to be instructed there are jobs for nurses in Covid-19 vaccination and testing centers,” mentioned Reena. When she reached Dubai, the condition was not as she imagined it could be. “We stayed in a dorm with 14 different ladies. The brokers instructed us for the primary month; we have now to remain in quarantine,” she defined. After several weeks of ready, the nurses realized they’re trapped in a fraudulent operation.“By the end of April, the brokers mentioned there are not any vacancies, and so they requested us to work in-home care, with no different element supplied. After we refused, they started utilizing threatening tones. That’s after we left the residence in Deira,” she explained. “There have been many others like us in numerous within the residence complicated in Deira. Every room had 14-15 nurses.”She continued.

Susan Saji, a nurse from Pattazhi in Kollam, moved to Reena’s brother’s home in Fujairah. “Our households have been going to the brokers in Kerala demanding reimbursement from them. Nonetheless, they’ve been enjoying delay techniques,” stated Reena. Dubai-based social worker Kiran Raveendran told Khaleej Instances the nurses began arriving right here originally of October -November final 12 months. “I acquired the primary problem name in October – November of final 12 months. That is an ongoing rip-off. Whereas many nurses who arrive from India are getting jobs within the UAE, many are additionally staying right here in a helpless state.”

Raveendran stated, “There was a necessity for nurses within the UAE. Jobs have been out there, and plenty of those that arrived discovered them to their advantage. Nonetheless, many have been unable to and are caught right here. Going again shouldn’t be a possibility for a lot of as they’ve large monetary commitments again dwelling.” Brokers attracted them with potential jobs in Covid-19 testing and vaccination centers.“Many are frightened of the officials as effectively. The native brokers have taken advantage of their innocence. In some cases, they have been charged Dh 250 for a SIM card from the airport, often provided free. Some paid Dh 600 for meals for 25 days,” said Raveendran

Seena, the mother to a two-year-old boy, mentioned, “I labored in Max Hospital in Delhi. I resigned from that job to return right here. I’ve labored in Mangalore Metropolis Hospital and NTC Hospital in Chennai as effectively. We’ve good job expertise.” Seena added, “Going again shouldn’t be a possibility. I spent INR 235,000 to return right here. We took a financial institution mortgage; how are we alleged to pay the mortgage if we return.” The nurses obtained a response to the letter despatched by the nurses to the Kerala CM. “They’ve told us the Ernakulam DGP is investigating the matter,” added Reena.