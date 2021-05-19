Gym trainer beaten to death; family members accused of lynching

Haryana: A 30-year-old Asif Khan was allegedly killed and two others were wounded in an attack by a group of armed men, police said.

On 16 May, Asif Khan, a gym trainer, who lives in Mewat, was returning from his sister’s house along with his 2 cousins. They were allegedly followed by at least 15 men on motorcycles and beaten near a plywood factory in Nuh’s Atta village. His cousins managed to escape, but Khan was taken to the outskirts of Sohna and allegedly killed beaten with sticks and iron bars, the police sources said.

Khan’s family claims that the men made him say ‘Jai Shree Ram’, and abused him with religious slurs, a pattern observed in several cases of mob lynching in India.

Police told they’ve arrested six people and booked eight others for murder. Also claim there were no religious connotations to the crime, instead of calling it a case of “personal enmity. Nuh’s Superintendent Narender Bijarnia said, “the family has not even once mentioned anything about chanting in its complaint, nor have they told police about it. The two groups fought in the past and have filed police complaints against each other.”

The arrests came after Khan’s family and villagers held protests on the Sohna highway. A day after Asif Khan’s death, #JusticeforAsif trend on Twitter as people term it is Hindu-Muslim lynching.

Asif Khan, a Muslim gym trainer from Mewat district, Haryana, was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday night, after forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Raam”, a prayer turned warcry by the Hindu nationalist militants.#JusticeForAsif pic.twitter.com/qqlMC7vqMI — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) May 17, 2021