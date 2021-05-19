Karnataka announces panel to frame norms for next academic year

Today on May 19, 2021, the Karnataka government has announced a panel to draft norms for the next academic year. The panel will manage the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology etc. The purpose of the selected panel is to build a high-end education system in Karnataka.

According to him, the committee will include eminent educationists, delegates from the Indian Institute of Science, NIMHANS, child specialists etc.

The panel decided by the state government will create the guidelines for primary and secondary education for the year 2021-22. The Karnataka Education Minister said that the panel would look into the practical utilization of budgetary resources and many other related issues to the current education system.

The implementation of the National Education Policy(NEP 2020) will be on the top of the list during the ensuing academic year. The panel organised by the Karnataka government will not only formulate the guidelines but will also look into the efficient execution of the same. Textbooks will reach children in two months time.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister, added that teacher recruitment would be promoted. Furthermore, the government-aided school teachers who died on COVID 19 duty will get financial assistance from the Teachers Benefit Fund.