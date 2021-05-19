Nepal: Earthquake Reported with 5.8 magnitude

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Lamjung district in northern-central Nepal on Wednesday, leaving at least three people injured, local official reported. With the epicentre in Bhulbhule of the Marsyangdi Rural Municipality, the tremor that struck at 5:42 am (local time) was felt in different parts of the country including in the capital Kathmandu. People responded by fleeing their home following the jolts.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, two tremors of magnitudes 4.0 and 5.3 were also recorded in the district later at 8:16 AM and 8:26 AM. Around 20 small tremors have been felt until 10 AM since the first quake hit the district.

Three persons injured after the collapse of the walls of their houses are receiving treatment, while there are reports of damage in several houses. All the details of the loss are yet to be reported. Most of the houses damaged in the incident were made of mud, stones and corrugated sheets.

A police team has been mobilized to collect the details of the loss and support the victims in need.“The jolt was pretty strong. However, there haven’t been reports of any human casualty,” according to source.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and schools.