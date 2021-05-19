Odisha government extended the lockdown restrictions in the State till June 1

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the lockdown restrictions in the State till June 1 to arrest the steady surge in cases of Covid-19 in the State.

The two-week lockdown enforced in the State on May 5 was set to end on May 19 but after thorough consultation with health experts, the government has extended the lockdown for two more weeks. The government has revised the period of relaxation for availing of essential commodities from 6 am to 12 pm daily to 7 am to 11 am

The weekend shutdown will however continue as usual. Tighter restrictions will be clamped during the weekends and violators will be strictly dealt with, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

A massive door-to-door survey will be carried out in rural pockets in the next three months and testing will be carried out in suspected cases.