State government declares ‘Black Fungus’ as an epidemic

Jaipur: Rajasthan state government has declared ‘Black Fungus’ as an epidemic. The state government has declred the ‘Black Fungus’ (Mucormycosis) as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020. The order was issued by Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora.

Black Fungus is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19. At present around 100 Black Fungus cases were reported in the state. The state government has prepared a separate ward at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment. The state government had issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of a drug used in the treatment the disease.

Till now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.