UAE issues new advisory for smartphone users

Abu Dhabi: An advisory for smartphone users has been issued in UAE. The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has issued the new advisory. The Department of Health informed that the new iPhone 12 must be kept at least 15cm away from the chest of patients with pacemakers or defibrillators.

The DoH has informed that the iPhone 12’s magnets may cause disruption in pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). The authority said this citing research and investigation results. Makers of i Phone, Apple has already issued a general alert about the possibility of its devices interfering with the performance of pacemakers and defibrillators.

“The electromagnetic waves generated by such devices can keep your ICD or pacemaker from functioning properly. Try to avoid them, or at least minimise your exposure to them,” said the experts.