UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine for owning wild pets

The Dubai police have warned that bringing out any wild animals on the loose in residential community is strictly prohibited under the Emirate’s laws.

Those who violate the rule will have to face a jail term of up to six months in addition to “severe financial penalties”, the Dubai Police said. Federal law stipulates fines of up to Dh500,000 for the offence.

It was said after a video of what looks like a jaguar or a leopard in a garden of a villa in Springs 3 went viral, causing panic in the community.

The Dubai Police confirmed the development, assuring residents that trained professionals are conducting an extensive search to locate and capture the animal.

In 2017, a federal law, which directs the ownership of dangerous animals passed, defines fines of up to Dh500,000 for violators.

The law prohibitions dealing in and ownership of all types of wild and “domesticated, but dangerous” animals.

It states that most wild animals cannot be raised as pets since they are “vulnerable to unpredictable behavioural changes that could go out of control”.

Only zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding and research centres are allowed to keep wild or exotic animals.

Those who take a leopard, cheetah or any other kind of exotic animal out in the public faces a jail term of up to six months and a fine ranging between Dh10,000 and Dh500,000.

In addition to that, ownership of dangerous animals for trading will be penalised with a jail term, or a fine ranging between Dh50,000 and Dh500,000 or both.

If an animal is used to attack a person, he/she faces a jail term of between three and seven years if the attack causes a physical disability. If the person is killed, the penalty will be life imprisonment.

If other minor wounds are caused, the involved faces a prison term of up to a year and a fine of Dh400,000.

Anyone who use animals to threaten people face a jail term and/or a range of fines from Dh100,000 to Dh700,000.