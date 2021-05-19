China blamed the United States on Wednesday, for endangering the peace and security of the Taiwan Strait after a US warship again cruised through the delicate waterway that divides Taiwan from its enormous neighbor. The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile warship USS Curtis Wilbur carried a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday by international law.”The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows,” it said. A representative for China’s Eastern Theater Command showed intense opposition and rebuked the movement, which occurs between increased strains between the two powers.”The US actions send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said. Chinese forces pursued and watched the ship during its journey, he added. China considers Taiwan’s democratically chosen government is inclined on legal notice of independence for the island, a red line for Beijing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen states they are already an autonomous state called the Republic of China, its lawful name. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry told the US ship had voyaged in a southerly route through the strait and the “situation was as normal.”The US Navy has been managing such plans every month or so. The United States, like most nations, has no formal strategic relations with Taiwan but is its most significant international patron and a major retailer of arms.